The Pennsylvania Supreme Court batted down over the weekend a challenge brought by Republican lawmakers contesting November’s election results.

The move reversed a lower court ruling issued three days prior that paused certification of the state’s results.

The Pennsylvania high court said the lawsuit failed to show a single vote was cast unlawfully.

“They have failed to allege that even a single mail-in ballot was fraudulently cast or counted,” Justice David Wecht wrote in his concurrence.

Josh Shapiro, the state’s Democrat attorney general, said the ruling was “another win for democracy.”

The order issued Wednesday by Judge Patricia McCullough for the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania had put the certification process on hold.

State officials had announced Tuesday that they had certified results and declared presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden as the winner.

President Trump’s legal team, though, has presented evidence before GOP lawmakers in the state, arguing that the results need to be investigated due to alleged widespread voter fraud.

They claim some Democratic counties in the state treated voters differently than GOP counties by allowing voters to fix mail-in ballots before Election Day, violating the equal protection clause of the Constitution.

The lawsuit sought an injunction for millions of votes to be discounted. It was brought by Rep. Mike Kelly and Sean Parnell, a Republican candidate for Congress.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.