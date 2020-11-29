PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say they are investigating a “suspicious” death at a hotel.

Baltimore County Police said officers responded Sunday morning to a Howard Johnson in Pikesville and found a woman on a second floor hallway suffering trauma to her upper body.

Police said emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating. Authorities did not release the woman’s name.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.