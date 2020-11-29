President Trump called November’s elections “rigged” on Sunday, saying he lost because of “phony mail-ins.”

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, the president said voting machine glitches took tens of thousands of votes for him and switched them to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“We caught four or five glitches,” Mr. Trump said. “They are not glitches. That was fraud.”

Mr. Trump also said the massive dumps of mail-in votes after Election Day in critical battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania took the win away from him.

“I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little,” he said. “This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud.”

Mr. Trump’s legal team has challenged the results in a number of battleground states in court, but judges have tossed most of the cases shortly after they were filed.

The president said his team should be allowed to present in courts evidence of the massive fraud before cases are dismissed, saying judges and the media do not want to get involved.

“We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have suppression,” Mr. Trump said.

He said the team has evidence of mail-in ballots being backdated, which allowed votes to be counted after Election Day.

“They used COVID as a means to stuff the ballot boxes,” the president said.

Mr. Biden received roughly 80 million votes, more than any other presidential candidate in history, but Mr. Trump said that’s highly unlikely because that means Mr. Biden got more votes than President Barack Obama did in 2008 and 2012.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.