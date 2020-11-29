Americans who traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday are encouraged to stop unnecessary activity for a week in order to avoid spreading COVID-19, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said Sunday.

Adm. Brett Giroir of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps told CNN’s “State of the Union” that people shouldn’t avoid necessary appointments but they should avoid unnecessary outings for about one week.

Adm. Giroir also said they could get tested within three to five days of returning home if possible.

In order to stop the spread ahead of a vaccine being available for the public, which experts predict would happen within the next couple of months, Americans should wear masks, maintain social distance and wash their hands, Adm. Giroir said.

“We could really make a difference,” he added.

