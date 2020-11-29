The recount in Wisconsin wrapped up Sunday with presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden keeping the state’s 10 electoral votes in his column.

President Trump’s campaign paid for the recount in two of the battleground state’s largest counties but it only netted about 87 votes — for his opponent, according to The Associated Press.

The two counties reviewed were Dane and Milwaukee.

Mr. Biden won by about 20,600 votes in the state.

There are at least two GOP-led lawsuits in Wisconsin still pending. They challenge the legality of absentee ballots from the November election.

The state is expected to certify its results by Tuesday.

