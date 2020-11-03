Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar — two stars of “The Squad” — swept up wins Tuesday night in their first reelection bids.

The Democrats, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ms. Omar of Minnesota, won their deep blue districts by nearly 40 points, according to the Associated Press.

The two remaining members — Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — haven’t had their races called yet, but both are also expected to win.

The foursome shot to stardom over the past two years not only for their progressive policies, but also their squabbles with Democratic leadership and public feuds with President Trump.

In Ms. Omar’s case, she also stirred up controversy with her sharp criticism for Israel and its supporters, with many even in her own party accusing her of making anti-semitic remarks.

Ms. Omar, who along with Ms. Tlaib made history as the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.