Democrat Joseph R. Biden captured New Hampshire on Tuesday night, denying President Trump from winning a swing state that he hoped to add to his column.

Major networks and the Associated Press called New Hampshire and its four electoral votes for Mr. Biden with the Democrat leading by a margin of about 53 percent to 45 percent.

Four years ago, Mr. Trump lost the state by 0.3 percentage points. He had campaigned there as recently as Oct. 25.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.