LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana judge has set bond at $11 million for a man facing more than 100 counts of child pornography.

The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General said Janson Taji Singh, 24, of Hammond, was arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession) and 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (distribution), WAFB-TV reported.

“My office and I will not tolerate these egregious crimes against children, or anyone else. We will continue to use all the resources possible to bring all predators to justice,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement.

Singh is being held at the Livingston Parish Jail.

Singh’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Hammond Police Department, Landry said.

