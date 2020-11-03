House Republicans won back a seat they lost in the 2018 midterms Tuesday night, pushing Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell out after her first term in office.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez defeated Ms. Mucarsel-Powell with 51.8% of the vote to her 48.2%, according to the Associated Press.

Ms. Mucarsel-Powell was part of the wave of moderate Democrats that flipped red seats blue in 2018 and won House Democrats their majority. She’s the first Democratic frontliner to lose her seat this cycle.

Mr. Gimenez said his victory was a win for conservative over rampant liberalism.

“Today was a rejection of extremism, today was a rejection of partisanship and today was a rejection of socialism,” he said, according to CBSMiami. “This country needs to start to work together because it has threats both inside and outside.”

