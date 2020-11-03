D.C. area voters are casting ballots in-person at polls Tuesday as Election Day unfolds across the nation.

The 95 voting centers in the District opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday and received by the D.C. Board of Elections by Nov. 13.

D.C. election data released Monday shows that 201,763 residents have cast mail-in ballots, and 80,959 have voted early in person. The early voter turnout of 282,722 equates to about 90% of all votes cast in the 2016 general elections.

Maryland has 321 polling sites that opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday and received by the state elections board by 10 a.m. Nov. 13.

Data released Tuesday by the Maryland State Board of Elections shows 1,371,823 mail-in ballots have been received, and 983,306 people have voted early in person. The early voter turnout of 2,355,129 equates to nearly 81% of all votes cast in the 2016 general elections.

Same-day voter registration is permitted at polls in the District and Maryland.

Virginians can cast ballots at 2,485 polling sites that opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday and received by the Virginia Department of Elections by 12 p.m. Friday.

As of Monday, the Virginia Public Access Project shows 962,877 people have mailed in ballots, and 1,796,080 have voted early in person. The early voter turnout of 2,758,957 equates to roughly 69% of all votes cast in the 2016 general elections.

Voters in all three jurisdictions who are in line by the time polls close will still be allowed to vote.

