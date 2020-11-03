The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department said late Tuesday it has arrested one protester near the White House as officials brace for potential Election Day violence.

The suspect, identified only as a White adult male, is charged with disorderly conduct, crossing a police line and resisting arrest.

Police arrested the individual as hundreds gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House to watch the election results. . Several leftist groups had threatened to shut down the city if President Trump is reelected.

No other information is available.

With heightened political tensions, cities feared a repeat of the violence and looting that erupted during this summer’s racial justice demonstrations protesting the police-involved killing of Black men and women.

In Washington, the National Park Service erected special fencing to prevent climbing around the White House complex Monday night. It also restricted access to parks near the White House, a move the agency said was done at the request of the Secret Service.

One approved demonstration scheduled for Tuesday night — a prayer vigil on the Ellipse opposing political violence — was cancelled because of U.S. Secret Service closures near the White House.

