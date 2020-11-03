Support for President Trump has reportedly broken up a major hiphop romance.

According to multiple reports Tuesday backed by social-media patterns, model Denise Bidot has broken up with Lil Wayne over his endorsement of the Republican president.

Ms. Bidot “was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him,” the Jasmine Brand reported, citing “a source close to” Ms. Bidot.

The source elaborated that there were other issues involved, without specifying.

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” the source told Jasmine Brand.

The reports, while not officially confirmed, are corroborated by Ms. Bidot’s Instagram account.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Ms. Bidot no longer follows Lil Wayne on her Instagram account, though photos of the two together are still on it.

In addition, the site reported, she posted on her page the message “sometimes love just isn’t enough” illustrated by a broken heart emoji.

Last week, Lil Wayne became the latest hiphop star to back Mr. Trump, posting a photo of himself with the president on Twitter after a White House meeting on empowering black ownership.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he wrote.

