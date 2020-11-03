Department of Homeland Security officials said Tuesday morning that the federal government is confident that the nation’s voting systems are secure and unaffected by foreign interference, but they cautioned that America’s adversaries may still attempt to create problems.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs said he is confident that the vote and vote-count are secure and that the results will also be secure.

“We have seen some attempts by foreign actors, Iran and Russia, to attempt to interfere in the 2020 election. We have addressed those threats quickly, comprehensively, and publicly,” Mr. Krebs said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We’re not out of the woods yet though. Today, in some sense, is halftime. There may be other events or activities or efforts to interfere and undermine confidence in the election.”

Mr. Krebs asked Americans to be patient and said voters should treat sensational claims with skepticism and remember that technology sometimes fails and breaks.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf noted that his department, including CISA, and others in the federal government are sharing information with state government officials as necessary to ensure the security of the election.

“Let me be clear, our election infrastructure is resilient and we have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the actual votes cast in this election,” Mr. Wolf said at the press conference. “But we do remain on high alert here at DHS and CISA throughout the day and beyond to make sure that the integrity of our election infrastructure is maintained.”

Both Mr. Wolf and Mr. Krebs said they voted in-person in the 2020 election.

“Keep calm, vote on, and then after today, keep calm and let them count,” Mr. Krebs said.

