Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday that blue states like California are preemptively ruining family Thanksgiving gatherings with new COVID-19-related restrictions.

“You’re voting for your freedom this time around, and you better watch what those blue states are doing,” the president’s eldest son said on “Fox & Friends.” “Look at California and the laws.”

“Thanksgiving — you can have one person over to Thanksgiving of your family. Oh, that’s wonderful guys — thanks,” he said. “It’s not reasonable. It’s not rational. But that’s the point.”

In California, such private gatherings aren’t supposed to include people from more than three households.

“This Democrat party is no longer rational or reasonable,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re radical leftists, and they have to be stopped.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.