President Trump said Tuesday that the biggest difference in this “season” compared to four years ago is how Fox News has covered him.

“Fox has changed a lot. Somebody said, what’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago, and I say, Fox. It’s much different,” Mr. Trump said in a phone interview on “Fox & Friends.”

The president said the network still has great hosts such as Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and the “Fox & Friends” crew.

Host Brian Kilmeade tried to jump in and defend the network, saying they frequently run Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s speeches to try to get perspective from the other side.

“Unlike other networks, we’re trying to show both sides,” Mr. Kilmeade said. “So hey, here’s President Trump live. Here’s Joe Biden live.”

“Well, in the old days they wouldn’t put Sleepy Joe Biden on every time he opens his mouth,” Mr. Trump replied. “They [have] other networks for that, frankly. It’s a much different operation — I’m just telling you.”

“Look, it’s different,” the president said. “I’m not complaining, I’m just telling people it’s one of the biggest differences this season compared to last.”

Mr. Trump had been asked what he made of former President Barack Obama’s slamming him for continuing to hold massive rallies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well fortunately, he’s drawing flies,” the president said of Mr. Obama. “He’s not getting anybody to go listen to him too much. Actually, Fox puts him on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me.”

