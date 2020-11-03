President Trump predicted Tuesday morning that he’ll outperform his 2016 win in the Electoral College and that he’s not going to jump the gun in declaring victory.

“I ended up with 306 — that was a good number,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “That was a big number, and I think we will top it. I’ll leave it at that. I think we’ll top it. I think we will get better.”

Mr. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College four years ago by a 306-222 margin. It takes 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

The president said he’s going to declare victory “when there’s victory, if there’s victory. I think we’ll have victory.”

“Only when there’s victory — there’s no reason to play games,” he said.

Mr. Trump was asked about Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon’s saying on Monday that there’s “no scenario” where the president would be declared a victor on election night.

Joseph R. Biden’s team says all the votes need to be counted, including mail and absentee ballots that will be trickling in after Tuesday in some states.

The president said he has no idea who Ms. O’Malley Dillon is and that he’s not intimidated.

“That was a very weird quote, and I don’t know what she meant, except maybe she’s talking about the very strange decision made by the U.S. Supreme Court that allows extra time and a lot of other things, frankly,” he said. “It allows for chaos, frankly. And so maybe she’s talking about that. Maybe you can blow out Pennsylvania so you don’t have to go through it.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand election rules in key states such as Pennsylvania and North Carolina that allow mail-in ballots to be counted after Nov. 3 as long as they’re postmarked by Tuesday.

Under state law, Pennsylvania election workers were not allowed to start processing mail-in ballots that have already come in until Tuesday morning.

Some counties have already indicated they’ll wait until Wednesday to start.

Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s secretary of the commonwealth, pointed out this week that there have already been approximately 2.4 million mail ballots — about 10 times what the state saw four years ago.

Ms. Boockvar and other state officials have been warning the public that it could take days to get to a final count.

The president tweeted on Monday evening that the Supreme Court ruling on Pennsylvania will allow “rampant and unchecked cheating” and will “induce violence in the streets.”

“Something must be done!” he said.

Twitter flagged the post as potentially misleading and said some or all of the content is disputed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.