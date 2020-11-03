President Trump told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that his campaign really took off after the second debate and once he resumed his major rallies, noting the trends look good for him heading into Election Day.

The president said his campaign has made “tremendous changes” during the past week.

He predicts he will do well in Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“We think we are doing well everywhere,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s more than thinking. We are seeing trends.”

