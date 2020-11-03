President Trump said Tuesday he finds dealing with his own government to be more difficult than working with authoritarian regimes in countries including Russia, China and North Korea.

Reflecting on his presidency on the morning of Election Day, Mr. Trump said on Fox News that he has previously told close friends he found his own country to be the hardest to deal with.

“They’ll go, ‘Mr. President, tell me. Who is the country that’s most difficult to deal with? Is it Russia? Is it China? Is it North Korea? Sir, is it North Korea?’” Mr. Trump said.

“And I go, ‘No, well, by far the most difficult country to deal with is the U.S. It’s not even close,” he continued. “And they all say ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ And I say ‘No, I’m actually probably not kidding.’”

Mr. Trump made the remark during a phone interview on the “Fox & Friends” morning program in response to a question about whether being president has been worth enduring constant criticism.

“No we have very, very deceptive people,” Mr. Trump said. “We have some people that I think they have, I think they’re sick in some ways.”

Mr. Trump singled out several Democrats during the interview — namely House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California — before criticizing the government more broadly.

“We deal with them. We just deal with them. But it’s a shame, it’s a shame,” Mr. Trump continued. “But the inner workings of the U.S. are very difficult. Unless you want to sit there and do nothing or unless you want to accede to doing everything they want to do, and we don’t want to do that.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.