President Trump kicked off Election Day with a phone interview on Fox News and plans to travel to Arlington, Virginia, later Tuesday morning to thank campaign staffers.

“We feel very good,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “I’m doing a big series of phone calls and to some really good people.”

“In doing the calls, I’m going to be talking to some people that have been very important,” the president said. “Some very important calls and some people that have been very loyal to me over the years — I like those people, too, even if they reach about 15 people that’s OK with me.”

Mr. Trump was asked if he was talking about media interviews, but he moved on to talk about his plans to go to Arlington.

His Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden started his day by attending church in Delaware as voters across the country head to the polls.

Mr. Biden is also scheduled to do some last-minute campaigning in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia.

“He’s worried,” Mr. Trump said.

Approximately 100 million people in the U.S. voted early before the polls even opened on Tuesday.

