House Democrats lost two first-term incumbents in Florida Tuesday, with both Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell falling to their GOP challengers.

Both Ms. Shalala and Ms. Mucarsel-Powell helped flip red seats blue in 2018 and secure the Democrats their House majority, but their seats became two of the most hotly contested House races in Florida.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez defeated Ms. Mucarsel-Powell with 51.8% of the vote to her 48.2%, according to the Associated Press.

Ms. Shalala’s race was nearly identical, losing 48.6% to former broadcast television journalist Maria Elvira Salazar’s 51.4%. The two faced off in 2018, where Ms. Shalala narrowly pulled off a victory.

But while Democrats are struggling in Florida, they secured two seats in North Carolina left open by Republican incumbents after redistricting in the state moved the districts towards Democrats.

