Republicans flipped an Alabama senate seat Tuesday as former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville handily beat incumbent Democrat Doug Jones.

The outcome there was expected, as was Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy’s cruise to re-election.

With 43% of the Alabama vote counted, Mr. Tuberville held a 62% to 38% lead. Most outlets called the seat a flip to the GOP just after 9 p.m. Mr. Cassidy held an even more commanding lead - 63% to 16% over Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Both victories were widely anticipated, as Mr. Jones was rated the most vulnerable congressional incumbent. He squeaked into the seat in a special election in 2017 to replace former Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions who became President Donald Trump’s first attorney general.

While in the senate Mr. Jones cast several votes that put him at odds with most Alabamians, who also gave the state’s 11 electoral votes to Mr. Trump Tuesday. Most recently, Mr. Jones announced he would refuse to meet with any judge Mr. Trump nominated to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose ultimate replacement, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, was also popular in the Yellowhammer state, polls showed.

Mr. Cassidy was never threatened in 2020, as Mr. Perkins was the only elected official who qualified for the race.

