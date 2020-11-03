A federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service inspectors to sweep facilities Tuesday afternoon for mail-in ballots to ensure they have not been held up on Election Day.

The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, a Clinton appointee, noted the sweep should take place in facilities located in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Wyoming, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Arizona.

He said the USPS must file a status update by 4:30 pm EST on Election Day, noting that no ballots were left behind after sweeps were conducted.

The case was brought by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in August, arguing election integrity was at stake due to the mail system allegedly being slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.