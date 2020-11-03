A Republican commissioner of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that county elections officials will “set aside” mail-in ballots received after polls close on Election Day, apparently disregarding a Supreme Court decision to count such ballots for up to three days later.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said in a Facebook post that ballots received Wednesday through Friday this week with postmarks by 8 p.m. on Election Day “will be set aside until a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court or some other direction.”

The largely Republican county has received more than 80,000 mail ballots.

In a ruling last week, the Supreme Court sided with state officials who extended the deadline for receiving mail ballots for three days after Election Day.

Mr. D’Agostino said mail ballots that came in to county officials on Monday and Tuesday “will be processed.”

His announcement drew many complaints on Facebook that he was disregarding a Supreme Court ruling.

“This is calculated and disgusting,” wrote Jonathan Smucker of Lancaster. “You’re delaying in hopes that these votes will never be counted. You have a responsibility to make sure every vote is counted, Commissioner.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.