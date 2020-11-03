Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned that the results of the election could take days to count in Michigan.

“The vote is not final until the votes are final,” Ms. Whitmer said Tuesday on MSNBC. “Our secretary of state has been saying that this is going to take a little while.”

“I’m not going to predict that we’re going to have a tally tonight or even tomorrow. But we’re going to move swiftly. We’re going to get it right,” she added.

There was a massive wave of early voting in Michigan this year with nearly 3.1 million ballots cast before polls opened on Tuesday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

Michigan is a key swing state in the presidential election with 16 electoral votes.

President Trump won the state in a surprise victory back in 2016, but public polls leading up to Election Day showed his Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden with a narrow lead.

Under Michigan law, election officials can begin processing absentee ballots in some jurisdictions the day before Election Day, but none of these votes can be counted until polls open the next day. With the processing and counting time for absentee ballots longer than in-person voting, this will drag out the process.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.