Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos predicted Tuesday that Democrats were going to perform well in “ruby red” districts this year.

“I think we are going to see some wins in these deep red districts that over time you’re going to see going from ruby red to purple to even blue,” Ms. Bustos, Illinois Democrat, told reporters on an Election Day press call.

For months, forecasters predicted a Democratic headwind as the party shifted from defense to targeting vulnerable Republican pockets.

Overall, Republicans have 17 seats considered a toss-up while Democrats only have nine and are likely to grow their majority by 10 to 15 seats, according to an analysis from the Cook Political Report.

Democrats have 30 members defending their seats in Trump-won territory this cycle, and a handful are still vulnerable to a GOP win such as Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico where President Trump won by double digits.

But there are also a number of Republicans from relatively safe GOP districts facing an unexpected amount of competition from their Democratic challengers.

Ms. Bustos highlighted several races, including open, typically red seats in Virginia and Indiana left vulnerable by retiring House Republicans, as potential victories for Democrats.

Another race she pointed out is in Texas, where Rep. Chip Roy, a House Freedom Caucus member, is in a tight race against former State Sen. Wendy Davis in a district that’s been Republican for decades.

But while Democrats are optimistic, they’re also warning that it could take a while for results to come in, with Ms. Bustos noting Election Day could be an “Election Week.”

States have seen an overwhelming amount of mail-in ballots this year, and several have laws that state these early votes can’t be counted until Election day, which could drag out the process for days.

“Tonight, House Democrats are poised to further strengthen our majority,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said. “What I say to people today — be confident, be calm, be patient, because we are prepared. But do no be celebrating until everyone across the country has a chance to vote.”

“When the polls close, we must be sure that every vote is counted as cast. … Nothing left on the field. Everything is at stake,” she added.

