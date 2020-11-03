Few will forget election night four years ago. Remember? At 2:29 a.m. Eastern on Nov. 9, 2016, The Associated Press at last called the race for then-Republican nominee Donald Trump. The news service issued a “flash” announcement two minutes later — The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio and three other news organizations followed with their own revelations three minutes later.

At 2:50 a.m., Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton called and congratulated Mr. Trump according to an AP timeline of the pivotal events.

“They had maybe a one-minute conversation, very gracious, very warm, he commended her for being smart and tough and running a hard-fought campaign,” Kellyanne Conway, who was campaign manager at the time, said in a statement.

At 2:52 a.m. Mr. Trump said the following: “It is time for us to come together,” then he pledged to be a president “for all Americans.”

At 7:18 a.m., President Obama called to congratulate Mr. Trump, and at 11:44 a.m., Mrs. Clinton offered a concession speech.

“We must accept this result. Donald Trump is going to be our president and we owe him an open mind and a chance to lead,” she advised her followers.

So here we are again — after months of partisan acrimony, wearisome media coverage and unprecedented campaigning. What do Americans want now? Well, of course there’s a poll which does not have promising news. A new Yahoo News/YouGov survey finds that 58% of registered U.S. voters say it’s more important for the 2020 presidential election winner to “bring people together even if it compromises his agenda.”

Well, isn’t that nice? But wait. There is no agreement here, so buckle up. The poll found that only 38% of Republicans like this idea, compared to 75% of Democrats. More numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

“When your presidential candidate loses, here’s what to do,” writes Karol Markowicz, an opinion contributor to USA Today.

Yes, you’ll be sad, let down and confused, she says. Conspiracy theories will surface. People will says “America is over,” along with other predictions. Yes, it is tough for the losing party. But keep moving forward.

“Most of all, do not imagine that one man stands in the way of America’s destruction and if your fellow Americans don’t choose that man, all is lost. America’s entire design is that we do not rely on one person to save us. Continue to fight for what you care about, but do not lose your perspective. If you woke up an American today, you’re already luckier than the great majority of people in history. One election can’t change that,” Ms. Markowicz advises.

THE LAST ‘QUESTION OF THE DAY’?

President Trump’s campaign issued a spirited “question of the day” for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on a daily basis. Here’s the one issued on Election Day:

“What do you plan to do in your retirement?”

THIS HAPPENS NO MATTER WHAT

Drum roll, please: The application process for the 2021-2022 White House Fellowship is now open. Established in 1964, this nonpartisan program seeks young Americans with “a passion for leadership and public service,” advises the President’s Commission on White House Fellows. Selected individuals spend one year in Washington, D.C., working as a full-time, paid government employee aiding Cabinet secretaries, senior White House staff, and other top-ranking government officials, the commission said.

Hopefuls — that includes members of the military but no federal government employees — can apply at Fellows.whitehouse.gov — due by Jan. 6, 2021.

LET THE RECYCLING BEGIN

They are the symbols of political campaigns with a short shelf life. That would be yard signs, stuck on lawns, in windows and other opportune spots as the partisan combat rages. Then what? Some people keep signs, others toss them — and a few attempt to recycle them — a complicated business with policies that vary from town to town, state to state.

“Go ahead, celebrate your candidates’ wins or cry over their losses! Either way, you can recycle your campaign yard signs — plastic film, corrugated plastic, and paper signs plus the metal stands — at the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, reports the city of Seven Hills, Ohio — which refers to itself as a “nonpartisan” recycler.

“Corrugated plastic yard signs are no longer recyclable. Metal frames without the sign can be recycled at a drop-off center that takes scrap metal,” counters Eco-Cycle, a nonprofit recycler in Boulder, Colorado, that has been around since 1976.

“Campaign signs are typically made of corrugated plastic and must go in the trash,” advises the town of Truckee, California — along with balloons, bicycle helmets, candles, trophies and 160 other items considered trash, not recyclables.

“Campaign signs are a recycling challenge because they’re made from multiple materials, such as paper, plastic and metal. Disposing of them requires taking them apart and disposing of each portion based on its material,” says Lake County Recycles in Ukiah, California.

Yes, well. Go ahead and check local recycling edicts and hope for the best. In the meantime, Florida-based manufacturer Custom Signs advises repurposing signs with spray paint as holiday greeting signs, or for use as wintertime sleds. The metal stakes can be used to anchor outdoor Christmas decorations or as plant supports in the garden, the company notes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 58% of registered U.S. voters say it’s more important for the 2020 presidential election winner to “bring people together even if it compromises his agenda”; 38% of Republicans, 59% of independents and 75% of Democrats agree.

• 73% of Black voters, 67% of Hispanic voters and 55% of White voters also agree.

• 24% overall say it is more important for the winner to “pass his agenda even if it drives people apart”; 40% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 13% of Black voters, 13% of Hispanic voters and 27% of White voters also agree.

• 18% overall are not sure; 22% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 15% of Black voters, 21% of Hispanic voters and 18% of White voters also agree.

Source: A Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,500 registered U.S. voters conducted Oct. 30-Nov. 1

