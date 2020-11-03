The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. James Inhofe, won his reelection bid Tuesday night against Democrat Abby Broyles.

The 85-year-old Oklahoma Republican announced he would seek reelection to the seat he has held since 1994 back in March.

Mr. Inhofe stepped into the role as the powerful Armed Services chairman in the midst of the late Sen. John McCain’s battle with cancer. He formally became chairman after the Arizona Republican’s 2018 passing.

But it remains unclear whether he will remain chairman of the top national security panel as Democrats seek to flip the Senate. If the Senate does turn blue, it is expected that Sen. Jack Reed, Rhode Island Democrat and ranking member of the panel, would become chairman.

Mr. Reed also won his reelection bid Tuesday night.

