Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden ended his presidential campaign Tuesday with a series of gaffes by mixing up his granddaughters, introducing one as “Beau Biden,” and stating incorrectly that his late son was elected to the Senate.

“I want to introduce you to my granddaughters. This is my son Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware,” Mr. Biden said with his arm around his granddaughter Finnegan.

Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, was elected Delaware Attorney General in 2006 and 2010 but never ran for the Senate, and Pennsylvania voters would have been unable to vote for him in any case.

Mr. Biden tried to recover by saying, “This is my granddaughter Natalie,” and then corrected himself, saying, “No, wait, we got the wrong one,” and introduced another granddaughter with, “This is Natalie. This is Beau’s daughter.”

The video of Mr. Biden’s appearance is shown on CNN video posted in its entirety on WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden confuses his granddaughters: “no wait, I got the wrong one”https://t.co/BilAdbRGsJ pic.twitter.com/TUpumfFmlp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2020

‘Wait. What?’ Joe Biden mixes up his granddaughters, but not before introducing one of them as his late son Beau Biden [video] https://t.co/yqcqu9tfBq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 3, 2020

Mr. Biden had visited Beau’s grave earlier that morning in Greenville, Delaware. Natalie Biden is the daughter of Beau Biden, while Finnegan Biden’s father is Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s other son.

The [U.K.] Daily Mail called it Mr. Biden’s “worst gaffe yet,” while the Express said it was a “horror election day gaffe.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.