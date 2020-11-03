Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that he’s still not enthusiastic about the idea of expanding the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, sticking with his stated position on the hot-button issue as voters headed to the polls.

“I’m still not a fan of court-packing,” the Democratic presidential nominee told NBC10 in Philadelphia. “I don’t think that’s the way to go.”

Mr. Biden had said last month that he might take a clearer position on the issue before the election depending on how the confirmation process of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned out.

Voters “do have a right to know [where] I stand, and they’ll have a right to know where I stand before they vote,” he had said at an ABC town hall.

Asked about those comments, Mr. Biden said Tuesday he already made it clear where he stood.

“I have told them — I told them two weeks ago,” he said before he reiterated the “not a fan” comment.

He also re-upped his pledge to set up a blue-ribbon commission to make recommendations on overhauling the U.S. court system and report back to him in 180 days.

“I may in fact adopt it — may not adopt anything,” Mr. Biden said.

The former vice president was launching a final get-out-the-vote push in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday in his hometown of Scranton and in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.

