Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was projected to capture Colorado after the polls closed Tuesday in the former swing state that has increasingly trended Democratic.
With 32% of the vote reporting, CBS and NBC News called the race for Mr. Biden, who led by 60% to 38% for President Trump.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won Colorado’s nine electoral votes by 48% to 43% for Mr. Trump, with 5% for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.
The 2018 election saw Democrats sweep all the state’s constitutional offices and both chambers of the state legislature.
