Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was projected to capture Colorado after the polls closed Tuesday in the former swing state that has increasingly trended Democratic.

With 32% of the vote reporting, CBS and NBC News called the race for Mr. Biden, who led by 60% to 38% for President Trump.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won Colorado’s nine electoral votes by 48% to 43% for Mr. Trump, with 5% for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

The 2018 election saw Democrats sweep all the state’s constitutional offices and both chambers of the state legislature.

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Colorado. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/GF8fPaKGaY — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.