Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday morning that he planned to follow President Trump’s lead and declare victory after sweeping Dixville Notch, the small town in New Hampshire that traditionally kicks off live voting on Election Day.

“We’re the first person, I’m told, to win it unanimously — all five votes,” Mr. Biden told a small crowd of supporters in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. “So based on Trump’s notion, I’m going to declare victory. … They voted, so it’s over.”

The Democratic presidential nominee also said he’s feeling good about the election but that everyone still needs to sprint to the finish.

“It feels good but, you know, you got to run through the tape, man,” Mr. Biden said. “You got to go all the way through the tape.”

The crowd also serenaded him with a brief chant of “Let’s go, Joe!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.