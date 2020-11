Democrat Joseph R. Biden won Dixville Notch, New Hampshire early Tuesday, capturing the tiny community that traditionally votes first in the nation on Election Day.

The results were five votes for Mr. Biden and none for President Trump.

But the president won in Millsfield, N.H., the other North Country town that votes at midnight, by a tally of 16-5.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.