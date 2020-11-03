Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden told voters in Philadelphia on Tuesday that they can deliver the key battleground state of Pennsylvania for him and vowed to “never break my word to you” as he scrounged for votes in some last-minute campaigning on Election Day.

“I’ll tell you what, you’ve been great to me my whole career,” said Mr. Biden, a former U.S. senator from nearby Delaware. “As goes Philly, so goes the state of Pennsylvania.”

“It ain’t over ‘til it’s over, and when it’s over we’re going to win Pennsylvania because of you,” he said.

The former vice president cited projections that more than 150 million people could vote in the 2020 election, which would be a record in terms of raw numbers.

Mr. Biden said the United States can do better than President Trump.

“We just have to remember who we are, damn it,” he said. “This is the United States of America.”

“I’m going to take responsibility. When I make a mistake, I’ll admit it,” he said. “I promise you: I will never break my word to you.”

Mr. Biden said toward the end of his remarks that he had to get back to his home base.

“Everybody in Delaware thinks I vote in Pennsylvania,” he said. “So I’m leaving here to go to Delaware. I’m going back home.”

