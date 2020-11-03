Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was swamped by supporters.

“It’s good to be home!” Mr. Biden told the crowd of more than a hundred people outside the white two-story house in a working-class neighborhood.

Mr. Biden has made his childhood connection to Scranton a major selling point for his candidacy and his bid to reclaim must-win Pennsylvania for the Democrat Party in Tuesday’s vote.

“I watch you all the time,” Anne Kearns, who currently lives in the house, told Mr. Biden in a brief exchange in front of her home. “I’m so proud of you.”

Mr. Biden, 77, who was accompanied by his granddaughters, said it was their first visit to Scranton before going inside to “see the kitchen” — a part of the house of which he remains fond.

He lived in the house until he was about 11 years old and his father moved the family to Delaware, the state Mr. Biden represented in the U.S. Senate for 36 years.

At one moment before going inside, Mr. Biden pointed to an older woman wearing a purple coat who was standing across the street.

“She’s lived there since I was a kid!” called out Mr. Biden, according to a pool report.

Mr. Biden is making stops in Pennsylvania on Election Day because beating President Trump would likely seal the Democrat’s victory. Mr. Biden later will visit Philadelphia, where he put his campaign’s national headquarters.

In 2016, Mr. Trump put the state in the GOP column for the first time in 28 years with massive support from blue-collar voters.

Emerging from his childhood home, Mr. Biden crossed the street to greet the crowd.

In a scene resembling the presidential campaign trail before the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Biden was surrounded by screaming supporters and press jockeying for position.

“He’s right there! Omg! That’s my future president,” yelled Mardan Daurilas, 19, a first-time voter who told the press pooler that he cast his ballot early on Friday.

