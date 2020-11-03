Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden won Maryland over President Trump, with fewer than 1% of the vote reporting per the Associated Press’ projection.

The AP made the call that Mr. Biden will win the state’s 10 electoral votes as soon as the polls closed at 8 p.m.

Mr. Biden‘s victory maintained a longstanding Democratic winning streak in Maryland. The last Republican presidential candidate to win Maryland was President George H.W. Bush in 1988, according to Maryland’s State Board of Elections.

The presidential election looked to largely be a referendum on Mr. Trump‘s tenure in office, including his failure to win over some Maryland Republicans who have long opposed his candidacy.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, told the Washington Post last month that he had written-in his vote for President Ronald Reagan instead of voting for Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden.

