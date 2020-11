Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden won Virginia over President Trump, with approximately 9% of the vote reporting per the Associated Press’ projection.

The AP made the call at 7:36 p.m., little more than half-an-hour after the polls closed.

In 2016, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won Virginia by more than 200,000 votes over Mr. Trump, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

