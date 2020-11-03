Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden won Virginia over President Trump, with approximately 9% of the vote reporting per the Associated Press’ projection.

The AP made the call that Mr. Biden will win the state’s 13 electoral votes at 7:36 p.m., little more than half-an-hour after the polls closed.

Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, celebrated Mr. Biden’s projected win in a tweet saying it was indicative of a coming ‘blue wave’ of Democratic victories.

“The presidential race was called in battleground Virginia at 10:55pm in 2008, 12:37am in 2012, and 10:40pm in 2016,” Mr. Kaine tweeted. “Tonight—Virginia was called for Joe Biden at 7:36 pm. Blue wave!”

In 2016, Mr. Kaine’s running mate on the Democratic ticket, then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, won Virginia by more than 200,000 votes over Mr. Trump, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.

• This report based in part on wire reports.

