Sen. John Cornyn was projected the winner Tuesday in Texas, beating back a tough Democratic challenger and securing a fourth term.

Mr. Cornyn topped M.J. Hegar, a former Air Force combat helicopter pilot, 53% to 45%, with 67% of the vote reported, according to the Associated Press, which projected the winner.

Mr. Cornyn, a Republican, led in most pre-election polls by at least 5 points, though Democrats insisted the seat was in play and that once solidly Republican Texas was turning purple.

