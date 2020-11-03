White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany predicted the election won’t come down to the courts on Tuesday, saying President Trump will likely win Nevada and Minnesota — two states that were blue in 2016.

She pushed back against Pennsylvania being allowed to count mail-in ballots for three days after Election Day, saying there’s a chance the president’s campaign could ask the Supreme Court to weigh the issue.

Last week, the justices didn’t take up the case in an emergency request by Republicans to stop the three-day extension, with Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. noting there wasn’t enough time for the court to consider the matter just days before Nov. 3.

“The Supreme Court — by the way — has not fully ruled on this. We will take our case to the Supreme Court as needed, but we don’t think it will come down to that because I am predicting now we win Nevada, we win Minnesota. I do believe President Trump has a landslide, and this talk of litigation is nothing,” Ms. McEnany told Fox News.

If Mr. Trump were to win Minnesota and Nevada, he would pick up 16 electoral votes from two states he lost four years ago.

