By Washington Times Staff - - Tuesday, November 3, 2020

A nervous nation awaits the winner of the presidential election, as officials in key battleground states count millions of mail-in ballots.

For the latest tallies and interactive map click HERE.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide