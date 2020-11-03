Sen. Lindsey Graham was projected the winner in South Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, beating back a spirited challenge by Democrat Jamie Harrison.

Mr. Graham, a Republican, secured a fourth term, 55% to 43%, with 39% of the vote reporting, according to the Associated Press, which projected his victory.

Mr. Graham, a national political figure who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016, found himself on the ropes in the closing days of the race.

By most accounts, Mr. Graham should not have been in a tough fight in the reliably Republican state.

South Carolina hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide seat since 2006.

Mr. Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, appeared to gain momentum from a nationwide pushback against President Trump.

