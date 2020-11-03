Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida accused TV networks of anti-Trump bias on Election Night for failing to call his state for the president despite Mr. Trump holding a large lead with more than 90 percent of the votes counted.

“Dear Networks: Please explain how Trump loses a 382000 vote lead in #Florida,” Mr. Rubio tweeted.

He also tweeted, “If they don’t call #Florida at 10pm ET please put on the air the genius who can explain how Biden makes up over 300000 votes.”

At the time, more than 91 percent of the state’s precincts had reports results, and the president was leading Democrat Joseph R. Biden by about 3.5 percentage points.

By 10:30 p.m., the major networks still hadn’t called the state for the president.

Mr. Rubio accused the networks of trying to avoid influencing voting in Arizona and Nevada, also battleground states where the polls hadn’t closed yet.

“It’s over. So why won’t they call the race? To deny Trump an early swing state win until Arizona and Nevada close,” Mr. Rubio said.

Republican strategist John Feehery agreed, tweeting, “Call Florida. I know why you aren’t. It’s pathetic.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.