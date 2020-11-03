By Ryan Lovelace - The Washington Times - Updated: 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Sen. Mark Warner has won reelection to the U.S. Senate in Virginia over GOP challenger Daniel Gade, per the Associated Press’ projection.

