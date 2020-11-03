Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is projected to have successfully defended his Kentucky Senate seat Tuesday, winning a seventh term.

He fended off a challenge from Democratic nominee Amy McGrath.

Fox News and DecisionDeskHQ called the race just before 8 p.m. EST, based on exit polling and the early returns. With about 20% of the vote in, Mr. McConnell had more than 55% of the vote.

With about 40% of the vote in, Mr. McConnell had more than 60% of the vote.

As the GOP’s top member of Congress, Mr. McConnell had been a target for Democrats. That anger was stoked this year as Mr. McConnell led the Senate in rejecting articles of impeachment against President Trump, then shepherded the president’s third Supreme Court nominee through the chamber.

Democrats had insisted the pick should go to the winner of the presidential election — a standard Mr. McConnell set in 2016, though he argued the circumstances were different then, with split control of the White House and Senate. This year, both were under GOP control, which he said made a difference.

Ms. McGrath had raised nearly $90 million as of the last campaign finance report, swamping Mr. McConnell.

Fellow Republicans crowed over Mr. McConnell’s triumph.

“Democrats threw everything they had at him and he vanquished his opponent in typical fashion,” said Sen. Todd Young, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

