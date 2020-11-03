Michigan’s attorney general said Tuesday she was aware of reports about robocalls being received by Flint residents falsely telling people to delay voting until after polls have closed.

Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said she received reports about multiple robocalls targeting Michiganders on the morning of Election Day claiming that, “due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.”

“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote,” she said on social media. “No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”

Michigan’s top election official later confirmed her office received reports about the robocalls as well and stressed polls close Tuesday night.

“Lines in the area and across the state are minimal and moving quickly, and Michigan voters can feel confident that leaders across state and local government are vigilant against these kinds of attacks on their voting rights and attempts at voter suppression, and we will be working quickly all day to stamp out any misinformation aimed at preventing people from exercising their right to vote,” said Michigan state Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

