ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife of eight months during an argument.

Aaron Guilliams, 31, of St. Charles, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old Crystal Hanshew, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police found Hanshew dead with a gunshot wound to her face just before midnight Sunday inside the couple’s home.

According to a probable cause statement, Guilliams told police that Hanshew stuck him in the face while “flailing her arms.” He then retrieved a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from a bedroom and pointed it at her, telling her he never should have married her.

The statement said Guilliams fired after his wife said he wouldn’t pull the trigger.

