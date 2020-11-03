Over 3,600 National Guard troops have been activated across the country in anticipation of demonstrations and possible violence on election night.

Roughly 16 states have placed Guard troops on standby to assist in an array of operations including guiding traffic, helping polling stations and providing cyber security support as well as being on the ready in the event of mass demonstrations.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker deployed state Guard troops to Chicago in anticipation of civil unrest following the election, and Massachusetts activated 1,000 Guard troops for election day.

Other states that have Guard troops at the ready include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Although states have the power to activate the National Guard to assist in domestic activity, most recently for weather emergencies and to aid in states’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, active-duty troops are prohibited from partaking in domestic law and order.

• This story is based in part on wire reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.