Large NYPD gravel trucks and a bus have surrounded Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan late Tuesday as police prepare for potential Election Day civil unrest.

Videos posted to social media show at least five NYPD dump trucks and a bus lined up in front of each other, creating a wall in front of President Trump’s former residence.

The move comes as a number of protesters gathered outside Trump Tower to protest Mr. Trump’s possible reelection.

Earlier in the day, Terence Monahan, an NYPD official, said they did not expect any major incidents, but the department was preparing in the event of civil unrest from a “core group” of demonstrators.

As of Tuesday evening, the NYPD said Manhattan could become a “freeze area” with no cars or pedestrians allowed if violence and looting breakout.

Hundreds of officers have been deployed throughout the city since Tuesday morning.

