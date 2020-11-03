Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont crossed party lines to cast his vote for Joseph R. Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

“I put country over party,” Mr. Scott said, according to Seven Days, an alternative weekly newspaper in Burlington.

Just to the south in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker, another Republican, said he passed on the chance to weigh in on the presidential race because he couldn’t stomach voting for Mr. Biden

“I blanked it,” Mr Baker said, the Boston Globe reported.

Mr. Scott said he had never backed a Democrat for president, and he wrestled with whether he could support Mr. Biden after deciding relatively early on that he couldn’t back President Trump.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle for me, but I ended up voting for Joe Biden,” he said. “I had to do some soul-searching,” he said.

