HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Four people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex, Henderson police said.

They said a possible suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting is one of those reported dead.

Police responded to a call of a shooting about 11 a.m. They said arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene and a possible suspect nearby in a parked car.

Police said officers approached the vehicle and the suspect was fatally shot.

Five people were taken to a hospital and four of them died, police said.

They said the names of the four people who died haven’t been confirmed yet and it’ was unclear if all of the victims lived at the apartment complex.

A possible motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known, police said.

